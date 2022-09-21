Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 37,571 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,571 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 11.9% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $57,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,808,000 after purchasing an additional 626,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $288.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

