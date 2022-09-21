Simon G. Kukes Purchases 150,716 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 150,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $211,002.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,442,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,987.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 160,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,103. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 172.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 69.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 167.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

