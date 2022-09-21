SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $42.13

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.13, but opened at $43.33. SM Energy shares last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 4,307 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

SM Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 4.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading

