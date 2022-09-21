SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Shares Down 4.1%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.48 and last traded at $51.48. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on SMA Solar Technology from €40.00 ($40.82) to €56.00 ($57.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

