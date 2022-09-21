SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.62

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.62 and traded as low as C$27.85. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$28.00, with a volume of 243,540 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.75 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.66.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

