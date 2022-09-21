SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 110 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $692,000. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 113.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $262.39 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $251.96 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.