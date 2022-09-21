SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGN. Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.55. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

