SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $189.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.71 and its 200 day moving average is $203.49. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $266.44.

