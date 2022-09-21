SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after buying an additional 394,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after buying an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 57,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDU opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

