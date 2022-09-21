SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 154.3% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NUSC opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

