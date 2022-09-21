SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 390 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day moving average is $103.44. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.