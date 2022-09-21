SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 296 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sempra by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,871,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,562,000 after purchasing an additional 122,828 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Down 2.4 %

Sempra stock opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.11.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.