SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 250,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,413,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of INTU opened at $417.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.61. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

