SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $1,538,750.00 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at $49,931,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68.

On Monday, August 8th, Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36.

On Monday, June 27th, Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $693,634.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $6.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.96. The company had a trading volume of 871,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,578. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.