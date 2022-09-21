South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 12,211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 4,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.66.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

