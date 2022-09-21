South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Jersey Industries
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,769,000 after acquiring an additional 592,162 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after acquiring an additional 513,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,936,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
