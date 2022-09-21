Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading Down 23.1%

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Rating) shares were down 23.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 102,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 64,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Southern Empire Resources Stock Up 8.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$4.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

Southern Empire Resources Company Profile

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal and mineral resources in North America. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering an area of 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California; and option to acquire 100% interest in Pedro Gold Project covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

