SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,825 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock remained flat at $155.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,985. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $154.34 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

