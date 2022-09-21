SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Allworth Financial LP’s 5th Largest Position

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066,610 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $365,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,281,000 after buying an additional 235,760 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,782 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

