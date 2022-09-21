SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,984 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,998,000 after buying an additional 22,750,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,798 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,733,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,152 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383,401 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,898,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,450,000 after acquiring an additional 567,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.93. 194,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,360. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.