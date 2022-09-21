SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,681 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $25,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 43,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,257. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.72. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.