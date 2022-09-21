SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) is Prairiewood Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Prairiewood Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,299,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.55. 20,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,861. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.