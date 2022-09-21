Splintershards (SPS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.65 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0668 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $54.53 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Splintershards has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004665 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001935 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00028850 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 925,322,494 coins and its circulating supply is 816,960,230 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Splintershards is https://reddit.com/r/Splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram | Discord | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

