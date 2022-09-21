Standard Chartered (LON:STAB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $120.09

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 120.09 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 105.15 ($1.27). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 105.15 ($1.27), with a volume of 0 shares.
Standard Chartered Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.98.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.
Further Reading
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.