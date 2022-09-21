Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lifted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $81,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $90.58. The stock had a trading volume of 206,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.