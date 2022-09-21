Status (SNT) Market Cap Achieves $99.11 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Status coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $99.11 million and approximately $24.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,005.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010714 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00064471 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. Status strives to be a secure communication tool that upholds human rights. Designed to enable the free flow of information, protect the right to private, secure conversations, and promote the sovereignty of individuals. Discord | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Weibo Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

