Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

STLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$63.85 to C$53.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.37.

TSE:STLC traded down C$0.30 on Wednesday, reaching C$32.67. 72,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.45. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$30.20 and a 52-week high of C$56.99.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

