Stenprop (LON:STP) Trading Down 0.5%

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 181.75 ($2.20). Approximately 48,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 253,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.75 ($2.21).
Stenprop Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £528.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 181.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 181.83.
Stenprop Company Profile
Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.
