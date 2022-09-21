Steph & Co. Boosts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after acquiring an additional 321,368 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $27,573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,990,000 after acquiring an additional 184,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.70 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.22.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.57.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

