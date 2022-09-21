Steph & Co. Buys 1,392 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $291,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 56,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ALK traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.49. 54,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,126. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

