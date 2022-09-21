Steph & Co. Buys 458 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $843,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $333,305,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRX stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,285. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.51 and its 200-day moving average is $133.67.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

