Steph & Co. Has $196,000 Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Catalent by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.18. The stock had a trading volume of 66,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,856. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.11 and a 12 month high of $142.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

