Steph & Co. Has $326,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after buying an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after buying an additional 820,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.6 %

Fiserv stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,552. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.