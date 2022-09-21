Steph & Co. Increases Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Workiva by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Workiva by 604.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 90,986 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Workiva by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Workiva by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -49.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WK shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

