Steph & Co. Purchases 22,555 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,586,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.42. 1,245,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,612,914. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.