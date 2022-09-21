Steph & Co. Purchases 3,206 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Steph & Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.5% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after acquiring an additional 229,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 178,226 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.17. 131,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,562. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.34.

