Steph & Co. Purchases 333 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Steph & Co. boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,791,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,690,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,032,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Catalent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 66.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.18. The stock had a trading volume of 66,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $142.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

