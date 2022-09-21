Steph & Co. Purchases 333 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Steph & Co. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after buying an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.99. 87,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,166. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $146.91 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.65.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

