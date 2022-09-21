Steph & Co. Sells 2,812 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Steph & Co. cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.32. 361,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,301. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies



Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

