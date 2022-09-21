Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,973. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average of $95.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

