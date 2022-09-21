Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.89 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.8% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.46.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.70. The stock had a trading volume of 441,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,872. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

