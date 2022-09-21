Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,171 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.4% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 35.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 70,854 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $59.74. 777,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669,330. The company has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.