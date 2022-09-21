Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $4.90 on Wednesday, hitting $213.93. The stock had a trading volume of 77,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,996. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

