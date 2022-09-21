Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,845,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,447,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.83. 20,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,606. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.