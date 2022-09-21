StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.57 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,959,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

