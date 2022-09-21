StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.