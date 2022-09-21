StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 0.9 %

OVBC stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.21. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $201,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

