StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Price Performance

TOPS stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Top Ships has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Top Ships by 103.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.