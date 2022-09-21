StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.39 on Friday. VEON has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in VEON by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,084,442 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 445.1% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079,563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in VEON by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442,890 shares during the period. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new position in VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,234,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

