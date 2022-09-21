StockNews.com Downgrades Spire (NYSE:SR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

SR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

Spire Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $69.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.08. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after buying an additional 572,381 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,824,000 after buying an additional 336,825 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Spire by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,715,000 after buying an additional 308,550 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,882,000 after buying an additional 274,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

